iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 643,100 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the February 13th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after acquiring an additional 810,425 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,343,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565,141 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

