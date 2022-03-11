iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,613,000.

DGRO stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

