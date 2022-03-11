iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,009,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 12.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.74% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $685,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $108.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $113.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

