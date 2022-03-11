iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 870,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

