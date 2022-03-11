iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) is Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF comprises about 8.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned about 4.23% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,794. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

