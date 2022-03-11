iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $958,000.

ECH opened at $26.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

