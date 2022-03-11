iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.57

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 5778756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

