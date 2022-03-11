iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,673 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.47% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $58.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.