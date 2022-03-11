iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2,107.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.31. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.04. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $341.72 and a 52 week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

