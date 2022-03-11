iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 2.5% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 4,240,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,020. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

