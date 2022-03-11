iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10,909.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $788,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $255.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

