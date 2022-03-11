iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 166.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

