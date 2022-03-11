iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.04. 1,875,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

