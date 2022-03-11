iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 817.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 54,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. 2,224,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

