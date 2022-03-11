iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Monument Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 268.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.