iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.