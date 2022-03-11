iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.13 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.