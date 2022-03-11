ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Anna Manz Purchases 12,226 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Anna Manz bought 12,226 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,975.71).

ITV opened at GBX 82.42 ($1.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39. The company has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ITV to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

