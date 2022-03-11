Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

IVPAF stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

