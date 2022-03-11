IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Down 0%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 1,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

