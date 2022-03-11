J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.06

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $13.15. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 37,549 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
