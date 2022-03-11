Jack Sinclair Sells 7,555 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. 1,554,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,885,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after buying an additional 735,972 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 673,815 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

