James J. Hinnendael Sells 6,350 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 849,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

