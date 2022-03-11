James J. Hinnendael Sells 6,350 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.58. 849,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,724. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.70.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.