Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 58,338 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 385.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,338 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.88% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

