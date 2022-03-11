Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.01% of Procure Space ETF worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Procure Space ETF by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of UFO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

