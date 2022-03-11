Jane Street Group LLC Buys 5,692 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 608,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

NYSE:EGP opened at $190.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.46 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

