Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,665 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $487,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 689,000.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 234,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.