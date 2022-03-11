Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 146,753 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,323,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

