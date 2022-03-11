Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.38 Million in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

