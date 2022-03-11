Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of OLPX opened at $14.88 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.