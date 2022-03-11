Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWCBU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth $12,780,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,958,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,500,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,462,000.

TWCBU opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

