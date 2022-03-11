Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,567,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

GLTR opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.