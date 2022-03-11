Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.61 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,802,000 after purchasing an additional 188,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,191,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.44 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

