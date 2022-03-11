Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $236.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

