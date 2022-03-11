Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPSY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,729. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

