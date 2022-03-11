JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. JD.com has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $94.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,377,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

