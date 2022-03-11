JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 426,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,727,290 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $52.52.

The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in JD.com by 255.5% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.