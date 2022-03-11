JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JDSPY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.07) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 265 ($3.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

