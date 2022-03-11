Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €32.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($34.78) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($55.98) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($31.74) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.88 ($45.52).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($39.26).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

