Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Getinge AB’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Getinge in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Getinge’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

