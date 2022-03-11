Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 32,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $687,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00.

BIGC traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $19.15. 2,313,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 72.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after buying an additional 439,216 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

