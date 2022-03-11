Jeffrey L. Ritenour Sells 55,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.64. 10,820,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

