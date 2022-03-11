JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.