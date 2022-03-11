Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Raised to €18.10

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.12. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

