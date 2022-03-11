JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will post $61.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.29 million and the highest is $61.80 million. JFrog reported sales of $45.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $274.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $275.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $347.69 million, with estimates ranging from $329.51 million to $357.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,800 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 52,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 155,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in JFrog by 99.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

