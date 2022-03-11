JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $47.04

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $49.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 23,642 shares traded.

JKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $562,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

