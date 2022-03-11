JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.08

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.08 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 39.08.
JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)
