JMP Securities Cuts SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target to $14.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $8.92 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.
About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.