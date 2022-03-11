JMP Securities Trims MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Target Price to $14.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 195.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

