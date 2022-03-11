John C. Iv Finnucan Sells 3,548 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FSR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 4,904,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.